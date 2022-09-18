2022/23 GPL: Week 2 Match Preview – Tamale City v Legon Cities

Flier for the fixture

Tamale City will host Legon Cities in a match week 2 encounter on Sunday afternoon at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

Newcomers Tamale City will be playing in front of their fans in this encounter after traveling to Anyinase to take on Karela united in their first game of the season.



The visitors ended the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season in 10th place with 46 points after 34 games.



Legon Cities was beaten by Medeama SC 1-0 in their first game of the season at the El Wak Stadium. They will travel to Tamale without Michel Otou and Michael Ampadu. The duo were red carded against Medeama for violent conduct.



Tamale City possible starting lineup: Liventius Arthur, Pongo Agbeko, Emmanuel Kotei, Abdul Mubark Kadiri, Raphael Essien, Isaah Nyaabila, Collins Boateng, Isaac Mensah, Mohammed Yahaya, Bismark Asare, Abega Ofosu.

Legon Cities possible starting lineup: Slyvester Sackey, Suleman Mohammed, Issaka Mohammed, Andrews Ntim, Ahmed Rahman, Nii Gyashie Bortey Acquaye, Attuquaye Jonah, Hashmin Ali, Nasiru Moro, Augustine Dosu, Croster Obour.



Abega Ofosu of Tamale City is the player to watch in this encounter.



Predicted scoreline: 1-1 Both teams will cancel each other out in this encounter.