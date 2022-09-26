2022/23 GPL: Week 3 Match Report - Karela United 2-0 Dreams FC

Karela United players

Karela United FC continued their home dominance over Dreams FC as they ended their winning start to the season by beating them at the CAM Park on Sunday.

The Nzema-Aiyinase based side claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory to also Dreams' seven-game undefeated run as they returned to winning ways.



Karela came into this game on the back a 2-1 defeat to Accra Lions FC last week.



Two quick goals in the first half was enough for the home side to pick all the three points at stake. They got both goals in the space of seven minutes.

With an early domination in the match from Karela, they got the opening goal through forward Mathew Kelvin Andoh in the 11th minute with a sublime finish.



The Pride and Passion outfit doubled their advantage seven minutes later with a second goal of the season by Enock Agblenyo after a beautiful build up.



Dreams came back from the dressing room for the second half with a different approach and an improvement but their threats were dealt by the Karela defence.