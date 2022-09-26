0
Menu
Sports

2022/23 GPL: Week 3 Match Report - Karela United 2-0 Dreams FC

Karela United1 Karela United players

Mon, 26 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Karela United FC continued their home dominance over Dreams FC as they ended their winning start to the season by beating them at the CAM Park on Sunday.

The Nzema-Aiyinase based side claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory to also Dreams' seven-game undefeated run as they returned to winning ways.

Karela came into this game on the back a 2-1 defeat to Accra Lions FC last week.

Two quick goals in the first half was enough for the home side to pick all the three points at stake. They got both goals in the space of seven minutes.

With an early domination in the match from Karela, they got the opening goal through forward Mathew Kelvin Andoh in the 11th minute with a sublime finish.

The Pride and Passion outfit doubled their advantage seven minutes later with a second goal of the season by Enock Agblenyo after a beautiful build up.

Dreams came back from the dressing room for the second half with a different approach and an improvement but their threats were dealt by the Karela defence.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: