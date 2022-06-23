0
Menu
Sports

2022/23 GPL season to commence on September 9

Kotoko Champions 544x400 Asante Kotoko won the Premier League title last season

Thu, 23 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League will kick off on the weekend of Friday, September 9 to Monday, September 12, 2022, across all nine Premier League centres.

This follows the approval of the plan for the 2022-23 football season by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

An earlier release has September 4, 2022, as the date for the Champion of Champions to be honoured ahead of the new league season.

League fixtures for the upcoming season are scheduled to be released by Tuesday, July 26, 2022, to enable clubs to prepare adequately for the season.

It will be recalled that the dates for registration of players have already been communicated to Premier League clubs, Division One League clubs, and the Women’s Premier League clubs.

It must also be noted that the calendar will make room for a break in November and December 2022 for FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as required by FIFA for all qualified Member Associations.

Asante Kotoko won the Premier League title last season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ken Agyapong can beat Alan to second place - Ben Ephson
Did Akufo-Addo charter private jet for trips to Belgium and Rwanda?
Bawumia cannot come to power – Nyaho-Tamakloe
Henry Quartey leads soldiers to pull down all private properties on CSIR land
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
Launch of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
Aggrey Memorial: Headmistress confirms rape of student by security man
Adom-Otchere replies Prof Adei
Manasseh replies McDan