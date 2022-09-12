0
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Matchday 1 Report - Karela United beat Tamale City at home

Karela United Starting Eleven Karela United

Newcomers Tamale City started their journey in the top flight with a 1-0 defeat to Karela United at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Anyinase.

Liventius Arthur made his debut and Pongo Agbeko started in goal for the visitors.

Karela United was busy early into the game with Karela's goalkeeper making a point blank save from Isaac Mensah in the 10th minute.

The game was very balanced with both teams creating chances and battling to take the lead.

The home side took the lead through a close range header in the 54th minute.

Tamale City made a couple of changes to try and equalize, Bismark Asare was replaced by Godfred Aban. Isaac Mensah off for Derrick Gyamfi and Mohammed Yahaya for Tawfik Salis.

Karela United is 5th with 1 point on the Ghana Premier League table while Tamale City is 17th with no point. Karela will take on Accra Lions in their next game while Tamale City will face Legon Cities.

 

