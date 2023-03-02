0
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Report – Aduana Stars 0-0 King Faisal

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Aduana Stars spurned the chance to stretch their lead on top of the League standings after being held to a goalless draw by King Faisal at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Fabin’s side were hoping to make it back to back wins in the Premier League but relegation threatened King Faisal frustrated them in Dormaa.

Adom Frimpong and Zakaria Mumuni were named on the bench for the home side.

Coach Jimmy Cobblah made four changes to the team that started King Faisal’s last game.

Frimpong Boateng made his second debut and fit-again Godfred Asiamah started.

Suraj Ibrahim and Benjamin Asiedu returned to the starting eleven.

Both teams searched for the opener but Faisal blew the chance to take the lead after they were awarded a penalty on 35 minutes. Samuel Adom Antwi's spot kick was saved by Joseph Addo. The first half ended goalless.

After recess,Aduana mounted pressure on the visitors till the end of the game.

Faisal were well organized at the back and an 86th minute save by Benjamin Asiedu to deny Zakaria Mumuni was the last major action of the game.

For Faisal it is a huge point gained while Aduana will see it as two precious points lost.

