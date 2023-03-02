0
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Report – Bibiani GoldStars 2-0 Nsoatreman

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Gold Stars bounced back to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 win over Nsoatreman on Wednesday, March 1 2023 at Dun’s Park.

The Golden Boys were without Ibrahim Laar in the starting line-up but Micheal Osei maintained that he had the men to do the job. And they did exactly that by securing all 3 points.

Two first half goals were enough to see off the Nsuatre based side.

Abednego Tetteh put the home side in front in the 16th minute.

The sensational Godfred ‘Zlatan’ Kyei doubled their advantage by scoring in stoppage time before the break.

Gold Stars were brilliant on the day and manged to prevent Nsoatreman from getting a consolation goal.

They held on to their two unanswered goals to go level on points with 4th placed Bechem United.

Osei’s men are currently 5th on the League log with 30 points.

They are away to Bechem United for their next game on Sunday, March 5 2023 while Nsoatreman will host relegation haunted Kotoku Royals on that same day.

