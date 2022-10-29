2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Preview – King Faisal v Asante Kotoko

Ex- Asante Kotoko midfielder, Mudasiru Salifu in action against King Faisal

King Faisal will host Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko in a match week 4 encounter on Monday afternoon at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Their last two games recorded six goals with King Faisal scoring three and Asante Kotoko scoring three goals. Asante Kotoko have won twice in their four encounters with King Faisal picking only one victory and the other game ending in a draw.



King Faisal has yet to win a game in the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League and will be hoping to ditch their city rivals on Monday. Asante Kotoko’s last Premier League game in Kumasi ended 2-1 against Nsoatreman FC.



King Faisal's possible starting lineup: Liventius Arthur, Cisse Tijani, Abdul Mubark Kadiri, Raphael Essien, Isaah Nyaabila, Patrick Amartey, Collins Boateng, Isaac Mensah, Mohammed Yahaya, Derrick Gyamfi, Bismark Asare.

Asante Kotoko's possible starting lineup: Danlad Ibrahim, Augustine Agyepong, Enoch Morrison, Mubarik Yussif, Sherif Mohammed, John Tedeku, Richard Boadu, Serge Zeze Eric, Stephen Amankona, Steven Mukwala, Isaac Oppong



Serge Zeze Eric of Asante Kotoko is the player to watch in this encounter.



Predicted scoreline: 2-0 Asante Kotoko will take all three points. Kotoko is high on confidence after their last win in the league.