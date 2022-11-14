2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 6: Match Report – RTU 1-0 Aduana Stars

File photo

On Sunday afternoon, Real Tamale United (RTU) beat Aduana Stars by a lone goal. This win was their second in a row in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The hosts showed they were ready to take all three points in the early exchanges. Aduana Stars also controlled the midfield for a few minutes.



Stephen Dankwa Badu got the only goal of the game for the home side in the 14th minute after benefiting from poor defending by the visitors.



For all of Aduana’s possession, however, they were restricted to few clear chances by their own shortcomings and the excellence of RTU’s central defenders.



RTU missed the opportunity to double their lead when Baba Kushibos cross was connected by the chest of Issah Kuka which was saved by the keeper.

The home team during the final minutes of the game had every player back defending their lead.



RTU is currently 11th on the league table with 8 points after six games while Aduana is 3rd with 13 points after six games.



RTU will play Great Olympics in their next Ghana Premier League game while Aduana will take on Berekum Chelsea.