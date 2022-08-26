0
2022/23 UCL: Mohammed Kudus’ Ajax drawn in Group A to face Liverpool, Napoli, and Rangers

Fri, 26 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus and his Ajax team will feature in Group A of the 2022/23 Uefa Champions League season.

The draw for the upcoming UCL season was held on Thursday evening at a nice event in Istanbul, Turkey.

At the end of the draw, defending champions Real Madrid have been pitted in Group F.

In Group A, Mohammed Kudus’ team, Ajax Amsterdam have been drawn against Liverpool, Napoli, and Rangers.

If the Black Stars poster boy stays at the club, he will hope to play a key role for his team.

Final Champions League Group Stage:

Group A

Ajax

Liverpool

Napoli

Rangers

Group B

Porto

Athletico Madrid

Leverkusen

Club Brugge

Group C

Bayern Munich

Barcelona

Inter

Victoria Pelzen

Group D

Frankfurt

Tottenham

Sporting

Marseille

Group E

AC Milan

Chelsea

Salzburg

Dinamo Zagreb

Group F

Real Madrid

Leipzig

Shakhtar

Celtic

Group G

Manchester City

Sevilla

Dortmund

Copenhagen

Group H

PSG

Juventus

Benfica

Maccabi Haifa

