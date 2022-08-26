2022/23 UCL: Mohammed Kudus’ Ajax drawn in Group A to face Liverpool, Napoli, and Rangers

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus and his Ajax team will feature in Group A of the 2022/23 Uefa Champions League season.

The draw for the upcoming UCL season was held on Thursday evening at a nice event in Istanbul, Turkey.



At the end of the draw, defending champions Real Madrid have been pitted in Group F.



In Group A, Mohammed Kudus’ team, Ajax Amsterdam have been drawn against Liverpool, Napoli, and Rangers.



If the Black Stars poster boy stays at the club, he will hope to play a key role for his team.



Final Champions League Group Stage:



Group A



Ajax



Liverpool



Napoli

Rangers



Group B



Porto



Athletico Madrid



Leverkusen



Club Brugge



Group C



Bayern Munich



Barcelona

Inter



Victoria Pelzen



Group D



Frankfurt



Tottenham



Sporting



Marseille



Group E



AC Milan

Chelsea



Salzburg



Dinamo Zagreb



Group F



Real Madrid



Leipzig



Shakhtar



Celtic



Group G

Manchester City



Sevilla



Dortmund



Copenhagen



Group H



PSG



Juventus



Benfica



Maccabi Haifa