2022/23 UCL: Mohammed Kudus’ Ajax drawn in Group A to face Liverpool, Napoli, and Rangers

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus and his Ajax team will feature in Group A of the 2022/23 Uefa Champions League season.
The draw for the upcoming UCL season was held on Thursday evening at a nice event in Istanbul, Turkey.
At the end of the draw, defending champions Real Madrid have been pitted in Group F.
In Group A, Mohammed Kudus’ team, Ajax Amsterdam have been drawn against Liverpool, Napoli, and Rangers.
If the Black Stars poster boy stays at the club, he will hope to play a key role for his team.
Final Champions League Group Stage:
Group A
Ajax
Liverpool
Napoli
Rangers
Group B
Porto
Athletico Madrid
Leverkusen
Club Brugge
Group C
Bayern Munich
Barcelona
Inter
Victoria Pelzen
Group D
Frankfurt
Tottenham
Sporting
Marseille
Group E
AC Milan
Chelsea
Salzburg
Dinamo Zagreb
Group F
Real Madrid
Leipzig
Shakhtar
Celtic
Group G
Manchester City
Sevilla
Dortmund
Copenhagen
Group H
PSG
Juventus
Benfica
Maccabi Haifa