2022/23 Women’s Premier League: First round fixtures for Southern Zone released

WhatsApp Image 2022 08 05 At 6.37.20 AM.jpeg Unveiling of the WPL logo in Accra

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

< The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released the first round fixtures for the 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League season.

On the opening weekend, Hasaacas Ladies will start their campaign at home against rivals Berry Ladies while Lady Strikers welcome Army Ladies to their home grounds in Cape Coast.

Newly promoted sides Ridge City FC and Essiam Socrates Ladies will face off on the opening weekend of the season as Thunder Queens clash with Police Ladies at home.

Match Day One will also witness an top encounter between Soccer Intellectuals Ladies FC and Faith Ladies Football Club at Ajumako Asassan Park.

As announced by the Ghana FA, the 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women's Premier League season will kick off from Friday, October 7, 2022 and end on Monday, May 22, 2023.

