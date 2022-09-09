2022/23 betPawa Premier League: Week 1 Match Preview – Karela United v Tamale City

Karela United to play Tamale City

Karela United will host newcomers Tamale City in a match week 1 encounter on Sunday afternoon at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park on Sunday.

Karela United will be meeting Tamale City for the first time in the top flight. Both sides have made some signings during the transfer window and played local sides to prepare for the 2022/23 football season.



Tamale City gained promotion to the top flight after defeating Ebusua Dwarfs in the final match of the three-team mini tournament.



Tamale City FC topped the standings of the tournament with four points.

Umar Bashiru of Karela United is the player to watch in this encounter.



Predicted scoreline: 2-0 Karela United playing at home will feel more confident than newcomers Tamale City. Karela won 11 out of 17 games played at home last season.