2022/23 betPawa Premier League winner to receive ¢300,000

Kotoko are the defending champions

Ghana Football Association has revealed the prize money for the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League.

The 1st place team will receive GHC 300,000, the second place team will get GHC 200,000, and the third place team will take home GHC 80,000.



The 2022/23 betPawa Premier League will kick off on the weekend of September 9-12, 2022.



The Ghana FA launched the betPawa Premier League today at the International Conference Center.

The Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.), President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, Vice President Mark Addo, Executive Council Members, football administrators, representatives of the 18 Premier League Clubs, and other invited guests attended the launch on Friday evening.



The 2022/23 betPawa Premier League will end on the weekend of June 9-12, 2023.