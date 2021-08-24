2022 AFCON: I strongly believe this squad will win the title - Coach Akonnor

Charles Akonnor, Black Stars coach

Black Stars head coach Charles Akonnor believes that he has the squad to win the Africa Cup of Nations title next year.

Ghana will be heading into another tournament, hoping to end its near 40-year wait to lift the trophy since 1982.



The Black Stars came close to winning the trophy in Libya 1992, Angola 2010, and Equatorial Guinea 2015, only to miss out in the finals.



Ahead of next year's competition to be staged in Cameroon, coach Akonnor is optimistic that the wait will be over with the support of the entire nation and the playing body.



"I strongly believe in the squad, and I hope all Ghanaians will also do that", he said in a zoom interview with the press.



"For the last few years, we have gotten closer to the title, and it's been disappointing, and so we have been negative towards the national team. My message to everyone is to think positive."

"We have been dreaming about it, and we must find a way to get it. At the moment, it doesn't look likely to everyone, but I believe in the squad that it will happen."



"When we win, it's Ghana that has won, not any individual, and this includes the playing body. [So] we need to do it together", he added.



Ghana is paired alongside North African giants Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros in Group C.



The Black Stars will begin their campaign against Morocco on January 10, 2021, at Yaounde.



