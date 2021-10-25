2022 AWCON Qualifiers: Ghana out despite Adubea’s goal

Priscilla Adubea

Source: GNA

Ghana has missed out on the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) despite a 1-0 victory over the Super Falcons of Nigeria at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Spain-based player, Priscilla Adubea scored the only goal of the match but was not enough to seal qualification for Ghana to the final round of the 2022 ACON qualifiers.



Ghana lost 0-2 to Nigeria in the first leg and needed three unanswered goals to cruise to the next stage but were denied access by Nigeria.



The first half ended barren with the Black Queens creating some decent chances but were unable to hit the back of the Nigerians’ post.



Two minutes from recess, Adubea slotted the ball to beat the Super Falcons goalies, Nnadozie Cynthia.



Coach Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe’s charges were pressing forward to double the lead but that resulted in the captain of Black Queens, Portia Boakye being shown the red card after fouling Nigerians’ influential player, Asisat Oshoala.

This downed the performance of the Black Queens until Glory Ogbona also was shown the red card to end the match 10 against 10.



Both teams started pilling pressure but it was Oshoala who got a chance in eight minutes to end regulation time but Fafali Dumehasi who was brilliant on the day was on spot to deny the away team.



On the stroke of full time, Grace Animah delivered a fantastic cross across the face of goal but substitute Vivian Konadu Adjei was unable to slot in the crucial goal to send the game into extra time.



With Ghana determined to double the lead, the Black Queens were presented with a free-kick. Grace Asantewaa sent a long ball Nigerians were packed at the back to deny the homers a 2-0 win.



Ghana will be absent in the 2022 AWCON which will be staged in Morocco.