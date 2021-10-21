2022 Awcon Qualifiers: Nigeria 2-0 Ghana - Kanu's double earns Super Falcons comfortable win

Nigeria defeated Ghana 2-0

Uchenna Kanu scored the two goals as Nigeria defeated Ghana 2-0 in the first-leg of their 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier on Wednesday.

The nine-time African champions bounced back to impress at home after they narrowly failed to win the Aisha Buhari women's invitational tournament in September.



Nigeria controlled the opening minutes of the encounter with more possession and better chances.



Kanu got the Super Falcons off to a flying start at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena with the opening goal in the 20th minute, courtesy of an assist from Francisca Ordega.



Five minutes later, the Sweden-based forward doubled the lead for the hosts after linking up with Toni Payne.



They, however, suffered a blow towards the end of the first 45 minutes as CSKA Moscow forward Ordega was stretchered off.



The first half ended with a two-goal lead but Ordega was replaced before the restart by Vivian Ikechukwu.

Randy Waldrum made his second change in the 74th minute with Rita Chikwelu coming on for Toni Payne. Both teams had a water break, a minute later.



Nigeria kept pushing for a third goal but Ikechukwu could not beat the Ghanaian defence with her cross in the 84th minute.



Desire Oparanozie was thrown into the fray later to replace goalscorer Kanu as Nigeria held on to a comfortable first-leg advantage.



With a minute left on the clock, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was called to action and she brilliantly saved a goal-bound shot to preserve the two-goal lead.



Despite the victory, it was a quiet outing for Barcelona talisman Asisat Oshoala who was pulling the strings for the Super Falcons but couldn't find the back of the net.



The Super Falcons will hope to build on the win when they travel to Accra for the return leg on Sunday.