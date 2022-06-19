2022 Basketball Honors: David Addo Ashong wins big as UG, Mfantsipim, others bag awards

David Addo Ashong was decorated with the Basketball Personality Award

Personalities, organizations and education institutions who have over the years made significant contributions to the growth of basketball in the country, were on Friday, June 17, 2022 rewarded at the 2022 edition of the Basketball Honors.

The event powered by RITE Sports saw a marriage of entertainment and sports as musician Edem and comedian DKB thrilled audience with some incredible performances.



In a speech delivered at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of RITE Sports, Yaw Sakyi Afari acknowledged the integral role of some personalities and organizations to the development of basketball in the country.



Yaw Sakyi recounted the early struggles he and his team had to endure and noted that with the immense support of some key partners, basketball in the country has made some incredible strides.



He paid special tribute to various heads of schools and authorities for their partnership over the years.



He however appealed to authorities and corporate institutions to inject funds into the sport to propel it to another height.



Coca Cola Ghana, headline sponsors of the Sprite Ball championship expressed their admiration with the incredible work done by Yaw Sakyi and his team and affirmed their commitment to the sport.



For the awards, David Addo Ashong was decorated with the Basketball Personality Award for his consistent and outstanding support for the sport.

University of Ghana were crowned Best Male team in the tertiary while Mfantsipim bagged the high school award.



Accra Technical University won the Best Male Supporters Group award. The high school version was handed to St Thomas Aquinas who served the audience a reminder of their jama prowesss.



Ahantaman SHS received an award for being the female team with the best support.



The High School Most Iconic Moment was received by Opoku Ware High School.



Below is the full list of awards and their winners:







Best High School Boys Basketball Team: Mfantsipim School.

Best High School Girls Basketball Team: Aggrey Memorial Zion School



Best High School Coach (Female Division): Alfred Davies of Aggrey Memorial Zion School.



Best High School Coach (Male Division): Isaac Mensah of Mfantsipim School.



Best High School Supporters Group (Male Division): St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School.







Best High School Supporters Group (Female Division): Ahantaman Girls Senior High School.



Best Old Students Association (Male Division): Old Saints of St. John’s School, Sekondi

Best Old Students Association (Female Division): AMOSA- Aggrey Memorial Old Students Association



High School Most Iconic Moment (Male Division): Opoku Ware School



High School Most Iconic Moment (Female Division): Wesley Girls High School



Best University Male Basketball Team: Guerillas of the University of Ghana-Legon



Best University Supporters Group (Male Division): Accra Technical University.



Honour for Consistency: Takoradi Technical University, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape Coast, Sunyani Technical University, Kumasi Technical University, GIMPA, Radford University College, University of Professional Studies, University of Education-Winneba, Ho Technical University, University of Ghana, All Nations University College.



Basketball Personality Award: Mr. David Addo Ashong

Basketball Partner Award (Corporate): MTN, ASHFOAM Ghana, FANMILK Ghana, Coca-Cola (Sprite), CAL Bank, Decathlon, Unilever Ghana (Rexona), Betway, Indomie.



Basketball Partner Award (Grassroots): Galaxy Basketball Academy, Chiefs Basketball Academy, DUNK, Basketball School Academy, Hoops Care and YETS Foundation



Basketball Partner Award (Institution): Ghana Education Service, GHATUSA, GUSA, PUSAG, Ghana Basketball Referees Association