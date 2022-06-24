0
2022 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations draw: Black Sharks to know opponents today

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Confederation of African Football, (CAF) has announced that the draw for the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations 2022 will take place today in Maputo, Mozambique.

Ghana will be represented by the Black Sharks who will join Cameroon, Comoros, Cote D’Ivoire, Egypt, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Nigeria, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda, and defending Champions, Senegal for the tournament.

The Black Sharks of Ghana are in Pot 4 alongside Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire, and Libya.

The draw will kick off at 08:00 GMT and will be live on CAF digital platforms.

The Beach soccer Africa Cup of Nations will be staged in Mozambique from October 21st-30th, 2022.

