2022 CHAN: Danlad Ibrahim, 4 other Kotoko players named in Black Stars B squad - Reports

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim, alongside other four Kotoko players have been reportedly included in the Black Stars B squad for the upcoming 2022 Championship of African Nations qualifiers.



Richard Boadu, Mudasiru Salifu, Abdul Ganiyu Ismail, and Imoro Ibrahim join Danlad to complete the Kotoko quintuple that will join the local Black Stars for the qualifiers.



Black Stars B head coach, Annor Walker is expected to announce his squad for the qualifiers.

Ghana will get to know their opponents for the qualifiers after the draw that will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Cairo.



Ghana, two times silver medalist have missed out in the last three editions. Ghana's last played in the competition in 2014, when they lost 4-3 on penalties to Libya.



The 2022 edition of the tournament which will be played in 2023 will be hosted by Algeria.



It is scheduled to commence from January 8 to January 31, 2023.



Originally, the tournament was slated to come off from July 10 to 1 August 2022.

But due to the COVID-19, the 2020 edition was played in 2021 which has seen the 2022 edition moved to 2023.



