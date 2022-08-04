0
Menu
Sports

2022 CHAN Qualifiers: CAF sets dates for final round of qualifiers

Screenshot 2022 08 02 113441.png Black Galaxies celebrate a goal

Thu, 4 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the dates for the final round of qualifiers for the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) Algeria 2022.

The Black Galaxies of Ghana is among six countries that would fight for the three available slots in the West Africa Zone B sub region. Ghana will face Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire have a date against Burkina Faso while Togo and Niger slug it out in the other match.

The 1st leg matches are scheduled for the weekend of 26-28 August, 2022 with the reverse fixture set for the weekend of 2-4 September, 2022.

Ghana will host Nigeria in the 1st leg before travelling to Abuja for the 2nd leg as both teams battle for a ticket to the tournament in Algeria.

The Black Galaxies have yet to make it to the tournament since February 2014 when Ghana lost 4-3 to Libya at the Cape Town stadium to finish second in the tournament.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Only Jesus can tell whether he is happy with my work – Ofori-Atta
P.H.D: The 3 principles Ken Agyapong will use in 2024 as president
Bernard Avle loses wife
We've agreed with parties on only 'Ghana Card' for new voters – EC
Headmaster, administrator busted for promoting exams malpractices
The preacher who 'boomed' at NPP thanksgiving service
Lawyer of KNUST 'gang-rape’ students speaks
NAPO 'rips' so-called Nkrumah MoU
Man found dead on toilet seat after preserving dead wife's body with ice for months
60-year-old man fined GH¢12,000 for having sex with his 3 daughters