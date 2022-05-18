2022 Commonwealth Games: 100,000 condoms available for athletes

A photo 2022 Commonwealth Games logo

Condoms will be available for athletes at the Commonwealth Games after Birmingham 2022 named Durex as its “official intimate wellness provider”.

Around 100,000 condoms will be provided at Birmingham 2022’s Athlete Villages and medical facilities, as well as educational materials.



It comes after Reckitt – the maker of Durex and Dettol products – was named as an official partner of Birmingham 2022.



Dettol has become the official hygiene partner and will provide hand sanitiser dispensers, disinfectant products, and educational hygiene messages at Games venues.



Hygiene kits will also be given to every athlete and volunteer.



“It’s more important than ever before to ensure that Birmingham 2022 has all the necessary measures in place to help protect all participants and supporters,” said Ian Reid, the Birmingham 2022 chief executive.

“This new partnership with Reckitt will give us added reassurance as we look ahead to the Games in a few months’ time.



“Alongside working with health experts and authorities to ensure we deliver a safe Games, we look forward to working with a major hygiene brand like Dettol who is committed to developing world-leading practices.”



The Dettol Pro Solutions programme is due to support next month’s Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Britain.



Dettol was also the hygiene partner at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow last year.



“We’re delighted to bring two of Reckitt’s iconic brands, Dettol and Durex, to support Birmingham 2022,” said Nick Sedgwick, the regional director for Reckitt’s health business in the UK and Ireland.

“As a UK business with strong roots across the Commonwealth, we’re beyond proud to support the athletes and spectators at this year’s Games, with confidence, pride, and strength, to make it an event to remember.”



Condoms are normally provided at major multi-sport events, although they were not distributed at the Tokyo 2020 Athletes’ Village as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Birmingham 2022 is due to be held between July 28 and August 8.



“We are proud to welcome Reckitt to the team,” said Katie Sadleir, the chief executive of the Commonwealth Games Federation.



“As the official hygiene partner, Dettol’s industry-leading knowledge and expertise will help us deliver a successful and safe competition for athletes, officials, and fans.”