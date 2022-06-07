0
2022 Commonwealth Games: Ghana housed in Group A in Beach Volleyball

2022 Commonwealth Games Ghana will be hoping to win one of the medals in the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The journey to the podium by the beach volleyball in the upcoming Commonwealth Games has been cleared following the live draw on Monday night.

The draw saw Ghana pitched in Group A alongside reigning women’s champions Canada, New Zealand, and Kenya.

Ghana will be hoping to win one of the medals in the games as the team has commenced camping for the championship as the beach volleyball starts on July 30-August 7, 2022.

The multi-purpose sports event will attract over 5000 athletes in 20 disciplines from 72 Commonwealth nations.

The opening ceremony of the 8-day sporting festival will be held on July 28, 2022, at the Alexandria Stadium in Birmingham.

