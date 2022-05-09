0
Menu
Sports

2022 Commonwealth Games: Our target is to have 120 athletes for the games - Sports Minister 

1.21471565.jpeg Minister of Youth and Sports,Mustapha Ussif

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: GNA

Mr. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports, says their target is to have 120 athletes qualify for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July.

According to the Sports Minister, 113 athletes have qualified for the Games so far, which, adding that it was is an improvement on the 78 athletes that participated in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, Mr. Ussif said that about five million Ghana Cedis had been given to athletes in various sporting disciplines, which has resulted in the rise of athletes qualifying for the event.

“The target is to get about 120 to participate at this year’s Commonwealth Games, as against the 78 athletes that took part in the last Games in Australia.

"So far, 113 athletes have qualified, demonstrating the government's investment in sports other than football, and over five million Ghana has been given to athletes to aid the preparation," he said.

The Youth and Sports Minister revealed that Ghana’s men's and female hockey teams have qualified for the Games as well as in other sporting disciplines such as table tennis, weightlifting, beach volleyball, para-powerlifting and athletics.

Mr. Ussif noted that they had put in place strategic plans to enable teams to make an impact in tournaments across various disciplines, but not only to participate.

He was confident that Ghana would be able to improve on its medal ranking at the upcoming Commonwealth Games after winning just one medal at the Gold Coast Games in Australia.

He further stated that three Ghanaian athletes, including Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, and Deborah Acquah have qualified for this year’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon and would give them the needed support.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
Kofi Adomah reveals three jobs he turned down
The story of the young Ghanaian graduate making millions out of trash and waste
23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards: Full list of winners
Meet Ghana's first female Supreme Court Judge and only lady Speaker of Parliament
GPRTU to increase fares by 30% on May 13
‘Refined’ Sarkodie tastes better – Abena Korkor
Rev. Owusu Bempah releases ‘strange’ prophecy about 2024 elections
Black Stars players nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semi-final because of Dede Ayew – Derek Boateng
General Ankrah's justification for Nkrumah's overthrow