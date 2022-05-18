0
2022 Deaflympics: Professor Abena Busia presents Certificates of Participation to Team Ghana

Abena Busia Presentation.jpeg Prof Abena Busia presenting a certificate to a member of the team

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: Cecil Nii Teinko Stanley, Contributor

Her Excellency Ambassador Abena Busia presented certificates of participation to Team Ghana in Fazenda Souza, Caxias Do Sul.

In her presentation of certificates to every member of Team Ghana, she tasked the team to always keep their heads up in all competitions and feel proud of wearing the national colours of our great nation called Ghana.

After the presentation of certificates to Team Ghana, Ambassador Abena Busia and Mr. Awudu Gariba including some officials took keave of the team to attend the closing ceremony of the 24th Summer Deaflympics in Caxias Do Sul, Brazil.

Team Ghana will be arriving home on Wednesday after a wonderful showing at the Deaflympics in Brazil .

