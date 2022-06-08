0
Menu
Sports

2022 FASU Games: Acquah cruises to semis with audacious win over Fahmy in Men's Singles

Johnson Acquah (right) And Mahmoud Amed Fahmy (left).jpeg Johnson Acquah (right) and Mahmoud Ahmed Fahmy (left) of American University Cairo

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: Godfred Dampte-Larbi, Contributor

University of Education, Winneba, produced yet another masterclass in the Men's singles when Ghanaian tennis player, Johson Acquah, took to court 2 at the Kenyatta University.

The Ghana number 2 seed was on the brink of qualification, needing just one more win to pick up an automatic slot in group B, to the semi-final of the tennis Men's singles at the 2022 FASU games, and the Ghanaian did just that.

Acquah rose to the occasion and sealed a 6-2, 6-1 victory against Mahmoud Ahmed Fahmy of the American University Cairo, in two straight sets despite a careful start, to the game.

Johnson Acquah has been on an incredible run, having won his first two games by 6-0, 6-0 margins.

Source: Godfred Dampte-Larbi, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Gideon Mensah leaves Black Stars camp in Japan
5 cases of monkeypox recorded in Ghana
Peace FM's DKY, Yaw Kesseh make wild allegations over Jojo Wollacott selection
Obiri Boahen scolds Adom Otchere
15-year-old sexually-molested girl breaks silence
5 players likely to be left out of Ghana's squad for the World Cup
Chelsea FC Ghanaian kit man reportedly dies after 2 weeks on vacation in Ghana
Obiri Boahen shreds critics to pieces over Togbe Afede’s Ex-gratia
Odoi Kwao family call for the arrest of Nii Lante Vanderpuye
I never said Akufo-Addo won't make it to Heaven - Ablakwa clarifies