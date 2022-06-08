2022 FASU Games: Acquah cruises to semis with audacious win over Fahmy in Men's Singles

Johnson Acquah (right) and Mahmoud Ahmed Fahmy (left) of American University Cairo

Source: Godfred Dampte-Larbi, Contributor

University of Education, Winneba, produced yet another masterclass in the Men's singles when Ghanaian tennis player, Johson Acquah, took to court 2 at the Kenyatta University.

The Ghana number 2 seed was on the brink of qualification, needing just one more win to pick up an automatic slot in group B, to the semi-final of the tennis Men's singles at the 2022 FASU games, and the Ghanaian did just that.



Acquah rose to the occasion and sealed a 6-2, 6-1 victory against Mahmoud Ahmed Fahmy of the American University Cairo, in two straight sets despite a careful start, to the game.

Johnson Acquah has been on an incredible run, having won his first two games by 6-0, 6-0 margins.