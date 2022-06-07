2022 FASU Games: Flawless Johnson Acquah dominates qualifying round of Men's Singles

Johnson Acquah(left) of UEW and Joel Mazimba Daniel (right)

Source: Godfred Dampte-Larbi, Contributor

Only a handful of Ghanaian universities may have shown up at the 2022 FASU games in Kenyatta but the deficiency in numbers has not affected the quality of performances.

University of Education, Winneba, (UEW), is already sending strong waves across the tennis space in Kenyatta.



The small contingent made up of some renowned athletes may have been strategically selected to go grab medals.



This belief was evidenced in the phenomenal display of Golden Racketeer Johnson Acquah.



The student athlete of UEW and TPG second seed, got off to an extraordinary start in the qualifying rounds of the Tennis Men's singles, sweeping off Edgar Ojambo Marimba of Kenyatta University and Joel Mazimba Daniel of Levy Mwanawasa Medical University, both of whom he walloped by 6-0, 6-0 scoreline, in two straight sets.

Acquah showed too much class and quality on the opening day of the Men's singles, proving to be too strong an opponent and making him one of the favorites, even as the tournament shapes up.



His boasts of great experience, having represented Ghana in the unsuccessful Davis cup Africa zone III campaign, and his consistent performances in the Tennis Ranking tournaments may put him in a better position to strike gold.



Acquah could sail through to the semis if he replicates a similar feat against Makarere University's Penepone Sikoti and Mahmoud Ahmed Famy of the American Cairo University.



Other Ghanaians represented in Tennis men's singles of the FASU 2022 are Richmond Armah of UEW and Emmanuel Akwanor of University of Ghana.