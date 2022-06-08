2022 FASU Games: Kabukie eclipse Mariama in Ghanaian derby of Women's Singles

Vanessa Kabukie

Source: Godfred Dampte-Larbi, Contributor

University of Ghana(UG) racket queen and Ghana number 4 seed Vanessa Kabukie, took a giant stride toward her dream podium finish, after securing two crucial wins on day 2 of the tennis women's singles.

Kabukie was in her elements as she eased past Mariama Ibrahim of the University of Education, Winneba, with a convincing 6-2, 6-1 score, in what was her 3rd consecutive win t the FASU games



The UG racket queen is now ever closer to finishing in medal position but will have to be weary of the opposition threat.



Vanessa Kabukie has shown that she has the guts to cope with the pressure and will be hoping to draw inspiration from coach Phillip Gbedefie, whose words got her across the line in the spine-tingling second game where the Ghanaian won the tie breaker 5-7, 7-5, 10-8, against her Egyptian opposition from American University Cairo.

Arguably the biggest highlight of the women's singles, Kabukie was trailing in the first set 5-7 to the Egyptian and had a poor start to the second set and was on the verge of losing it at 1-3, before she signaled the officials of ball colour problems.



The officials sustained her appeal and adjourned the game only for a much psyched-up and stronger Kabukie to return and plot the downfall of her Egyptian rival.



The Ghana number 4 has shown so much promise in Kenyatta and as the tournament progresses steadily she could be one of the few Athletes in the small University of Ghana contingent who can bring joy to Ghana.