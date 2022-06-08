0
2022 FASU Games: University of Ghana's Emmanuel Wettey marches on to semis of Men's Singles

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: Godfred Dampte-Larbi, Contributor

Team Ghana recorded another significant win in the tennis category of the 2022 FASU games.

In the 'battle of the Emmanuels, Wettey proved to be too good for the Ugandan Emmanuel Ojiambo whose attempt to defeat the man from Ghana was too feeble to merit any form of reward.

Ojiambo took some battering at the hands of Wettey who recorded 6-1, 6-1 victory in two successive sets to progress to the semi-finals of the Men's Singles.

Emmanuel Wettey is set to face the unstoppable Johnson Acquah of the University of Education, Winneba, in a career defining encounter that could fetch him a medal or deny him glory in Kenyatta.

