0
Menu
Sports

2022 FIFA U17 WCQ: Ghana’s Black Maidens see off Morocco with a 2-0 win in Accra

Black Maidens G 610x400 Black Maidens players celebrating their goal

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana female U-17 team has taken a big step towards qualifying for the 2022 FIFA U17 women’s World Cup after beating their counterparts from Morocco 2-0 on Friday afternoon.

Nicknamed the Black Maidens, the youth national team of the West African country today hosted the North African opponent at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In what is the first leg of the crucial playoff round of the qualifiers, Ghana dominated play and made sure it counted at the end of the 90 minutes.

On the matchday, the Black Maidens led at halftime courtesy of a strike from Stella Nyamekye in the 18th minute.

After recess, the hosts continued to control the game and scored a second through Nancy Amoah to record a vital 2-0 win at the end of the first half.

Ghana must now prepare for the return leg game. The Maidens are hoping to qualify for a record seventh FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in narrow defeat at Everton
David Akologo: The Ghanaian goalkeeper who turned trials into triumph in Bolivia
Delay leads African attack on Sky Sports for 'racist' video of Jordan Ayew's coach
Kwabena Agyapong finally reacts to Wontumi’s allegations
NPP stalwarts who vouched for Bawumia
NPP stalwarts who vouched for Bawumia
American showbiz star Timbaland reacts to 'Kweku The Traveller' video
Know the original owners of the Achimota Forest Reserve
Ghanaian jailed 9 years by US court over US$36m scam, to repay US$2.9m
Rawlings wanted his cremated body to be used to nourish Achimota Forest – Aide
Related Articles: