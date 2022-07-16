0
2022 FIFA WC: Ghana youth star Ebenezer Assifuah tips Ghana to qualify from Group H

0C9CB5CE F9A7 4036 A0D6 06657D5F2869.jpeg Ghana international, Ebenezer Assifuah

Sat, 16 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Ebenezer Assifuah has disclosed that he is confident the Black Stars will do well at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to Original TV in an interview, the former Ghana U20 star said he tips the Black Stars to advance past the group stage of this year’s mundial.

“Though it's a tough group but I believe that with the current team and team work Ghana will surely qualify from the group stage,” Ebenezer Assifuah shared.

The 2013 fifa U20 Golden Boot Winner wants Ghana to prepare very well for the upcoming tournament.

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament, Ghana has been drawn in Group H.

The Black Stars will face touch competition from Portugal, Uruguay, as well as South Korea.

As part of preparations, the national team of the West African country will play a number of friendly games in the coming months.

Source: footballghana.com
