2022 FIFA WC: I wish Ghana was in a different group – Odartey Lamptey

Former Ghana star, Nii Odartey Lamptey

Former Ghana star, Nii Odartey Lamptey has noted that the Black Stars will not have it easy at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to him, he wishes Ghana was pitted in a different group other than Group H.



In his view, the Black Stars will find it difficult when the national team comes up against Portugal and Uruguay.



“When I saw the group [Ghana was drawn in], personally I wasn’t happy.

“I would have preferred to be in a group that we have never played with them at the World Cup level before,” Nii Odartey Lamptey shared in an interview with Joy News.



He continued, “The reason is, football has grown in these countries. I look at Portugal now and they have improved massively since we last played them so playing them again for the second time at the World Cup will be a problem for us, likewise Uruguay.”



Despite his fears, Nii Odartey Lamptey believes that Ghana has enough quality to make it past the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.