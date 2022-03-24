2022 FIFA WC playoff: Porcupine Tertiary supporters to storm Baba Yara on Friday to support Black Stars

Porcupine Tertiary

Porcupine Tertiary, one of the most vibrant supporters groups in the country will on Friday, March 25, 2022, storm the Accra Sports Stadium to cheer on Ghana when the national team takes on Nigeria.

According to Majeed Bawa who is the Deputy Director-General of National Sports Authority, the necessary provisions have been made for the Asante Kotoko supporters group to do their thing on the matchday.



“We have made provision for the porcupine Tertiary on Friday,” Majeed Bawa shared in an interview with Ashh FM.



Ghana in the next seven days will play Nigeria two times in the playoff round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The first leg of the meeting between Ghana and Nigeria will be played on Friday, March 25, 2022.



The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 19:30GMT and will be staged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Later on, Ghana will travel to Abuja for the reverse fixture of the tie.