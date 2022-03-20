0
2022 FIFA WCQ: England-based Jeffrey Schlupp to miss Ghana’s crucial clash against Nigeria

Schluppnew Jeffery Crystal Palace player, Jeffrey Schlupp

Sun, 20 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Crystal Palace winger, Jeffrey Schlupp has been left out of the Black Stars squad to face the Super Eagles in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

In a release from his club Crystal Palace confirming the players that will be leaving for the international break, Jeffrey Schlupp’s name is not on the list.

Meanwhile, reports from England indicate that Jordan Ayew whose name is on the list has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

He is now a doubt for the first leg encounter of the game against Nigeria.

The first leg of the encounter between Ghana and Nigeria will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 25.

The second leg is scheduled to be played in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

