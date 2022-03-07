0
2022 FIFA WCQ: Ghana will not be easy, we have to be careful - Super Eagles star Ndidi

Mon, 7 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Nigeria and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is anticipating a difficult game against Ghana in the upcoming final play-offs of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this moth.

The Super Eagles will be hosted at the Cape Coast Stadium for the first leg on March 25 before the return leg in Abuja on March 29.

The winner of both ties will represent Africa at the global showpiece.

“It will mean a lot for us to go back to the World Cup,” Ndidi told ESPN.

“But Ghana will not be easy. To be honest, we have to be careful about their whole team and not just any specific players. It will be two tough games.”

Ndidi has been included in the 32-man squad for both games by interim head coach, Augustine Eguavoen, who is keen to play in the World Cup again.

