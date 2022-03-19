0
2022 FIFA WCQ: Ighalo aiming to fire Nigeria past Ghana to book place at Qatar

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo is set to lead the lines for the Super Eagles later this month when the side takes on the Ghana Black Stars in the playoff round of the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The forward despite missing out on a place at the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament has been recalled to his national team for the all-important two-legged tie against the West African giants.

Ahead of the first leg of the two games, Odion Ighalo has hit top form at his club Al-Hilal.

So far in the 2021/22 football season, the experienced striker has scored 16 goals after making 23 appearances.

Following his inclusion into the Super Eagles squad, Nigeria has received a massive squad boost for the Ghana showdown.

He could be partnered with SSC Napoli goal poacher Victor Osimhen during the games against the Black Stars.

The two strikers are just a couple of the star players in the Nigeria squad for the first and second leg games against Ghana on March 25 and 29, 2022, respectively.

