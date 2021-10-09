2022 FIFA WCQ: Kudus, Partey and Ayew score to propel Ghana to thump Zimbabwe 3-1

Black Stars celebrate Partey's goal

There were goals from Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew as Ghana defeated Zimbabwe 3-1 on Saturday evening in the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars finished the September international break in second position on the Group G standings after winning against Ethiopia at home and losing to South Africa away.



In this October International break, Ghana is scheduled to play Zimbabwe in a doubleheader encounter of the qualifier.



Today at the Cape Coast Stadium, the Black Stars hosted the Warriors in the first of the two encounters.

Knowing that group leaders South Africa had already won their match against Ethiopia, Ghana fought hard to secure the needed three points.



On the matchday, Mohammed Kudus scored in the opening five minutes to give Ghana a deserved lead.



Although Knowledge Musona would equalize from the spot to draw level for Zimbabwe, a Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew equalizer, later on, powered Ghana to secure a vital 3-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.