2022 FIFA World Cup: Check out date and time for Ghana’s group stage games

The Black Stars

Ghana has been placed in Group H together with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea for the 2022 World Cup which is scheduled for November 21 to December 18 in Qatar.

The Stars qualified for their fourth global showpiece following a 1-1 draw against Nigeria in the final play-offs at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja to progress on the away goals rule.



Coach Otto Addo's side has been preparing for the tournament as they took part in the 2022 Kirin Cup in Japan, finishing third after beating Chile on penalties.



The win over Chile came after they lost their opening Kirin Cup game 4-1 to Japan.



Ghana, who make a return to the tournament after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia take on Portugal in their first game in Group H on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.

Check the dates for group stage games below:



Ghana vs Portugal - Thursday, November 24, 2022, 4:00 pm



Ghana vs South Korea - Monday, November 28, 2022, at 1:00 pm



Ghana vs Uruguay - Friday, December 2, 2022, at 3:00pm.