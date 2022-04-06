1
Menu
Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup: Eight top African referees selected for this year’s mundial

Bakary Gassama Bakary Gassama

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

World football governing body, FIFA has selected eight referees from the African continent to officiate during the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

Among the selected referees is level-headed Gambian referee Bakary Gassama. The renowned match official was the centre referee when Algeria clashed with Cameroon last month.

Other African referees called on to represent CAF at the 2022 FIFA World Cup are Jean Jacques Ndala (RD Congo), Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria), and Redouane Jiyed (Morocco).

The rest are Balmak Tessema (Ethiopia), Victor Gomez (South Africa), Janny Sikazwe (Zambia), and Maguette N'diaye (Senegal).

This year’s world cup is scheduled to be hosted in Qatar from November 21st to December 18th, 2022.

Africa will be represented by five countries including Tunisia, Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco, and Ghana.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Muntaka challenges Bagbin's decision to refer absent MPs to Privileges Committee
Deeper Life founder slams church choir over ‘worldly’ dance, dresses
3 more years left on my contract at Dortmund — Otto Addo denies contract expiration reports
French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match
Daniel Kofi Kyereh: The new Kevin-Prince Boateng of the Black Stars
Meet 68-year-old footballer aiming to play in Ghana Premier League
Good news for Ghana as Hudson-Odoi acquires Ghanaian passport
Assin North MP suffers another blow as SC throws out application
3 MPs referred to privileges committee for absenteeism
Shatta Wale is disrespectful, violent - Insider discloses reason for split