2022 FIFA World Cup: Ghana’s Black Stars to lodge at Double Tree by Hilton Doha hotel

Wed, 27 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars of Ghana will lodge at a hotel in Doha when the team travels to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

Footballghana can report that the national team of the West African country will stay at the Double Tree by Hilton Doha hotel for the group stages of the mundial this year.

While lodging at the beautiful hotel, the Black Stars will train at the Aspire Zone Training Facilities 1 during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana is in Group H of the world cup.

The Black Stars will feature against two-time world champions Uruguay in that group.

In addition, the West African giants will take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Asian side South Korea.

Ghana will hope to have a good tournament to at least progress past the group stages to the knockout phase.

