2022 FIFA World Cup: Ghana tipped to finish third ahead of South Korea in Group H

Tue, 16 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

It can be recalled that earlier this year in March, the Black Stars of Ghana triumphed over the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the final round of the African qualifiers.

After securing qualification to the world cup thanks to the away goal rule, Ghana was subsequently pitted in Group H.

In the group, the West African national team has been billed to face off with former champions Uruguay, European giant Portugal, and Asian side South Korea.

Ahead of the world cup, a survey by BetGambleAware.org has tipped Ghana to finish third at the end of the group stage of the tournament.

Portugal is given the top spot while South Korea finished behind Ghana.

Ghana opens the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar with a big game against Portugal.

 

Source: footballghana.com
