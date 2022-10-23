1
2022 FIFA World Cup: Ghana will need a bit of luck – Chris Hughton

Skysports Chris Hughton Brighton 5082685 Black Stars Technical Advisor, Chris Hughton

Sun, 23 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars Technical Advisor, Chris Hughton has stressed that it will be important for players to give their all at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to him, the national team squad must have confidence in playing at the Mundial and hope that luck locates the team.

He is of the view that at a tournament where Ghana has been pitted in a tough group, these things will be important for the team to succeed.

“One thing I’m confident of is the work Otto and the technical staff have put in. This team will be very well prepared and the players will give everything,” Chris Hughton told Daily Mail.

He continued, “We will have to play well and we’ll need a bit of luck. But we’ve seen in past tournaments that anything is possible for a country like ours.”

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana has been pitted in Group H to face Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

