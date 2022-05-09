2022 FIFA World Cup: I'll do everything to merit a call up - Black Stars' winger Emmanuel Gyasi

Spezia forward, Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup to kick start on November 21



Ghana drew in Group H of FIFA World Cup



Black Stars winger, Emmanuel Gyasi, has said he will do everything to earn a deserving call-up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Spezia forward said his target is to ensure that Spezia keep their top-flight status and he also plays at the World Cup at the end of the year.



In an interview with Corriere Dello Sport, Gyasi said he will make sure that he will be at the World Cup to represent Italy and the Italian series after the Azzurri failed to qualify.

“Celebrate new salvation with Spezia and go to the World Cup with Ghana. I will do everything to deserve the call. I'm sorry for Italy and I'll do everything to bring some blue to Qatar.



He added that it will be incredible to meet Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal was drawn into the same group as Ghana.



"In our group, we will also face Cristiano's Portugal, incredible.”



Ghana qualified for the inter-continental showpieces after ending Nigeria in the play-offs.



Ghana have been drawn in Group H World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

