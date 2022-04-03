0
Menu
Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup: Portugal coach tips Uruguay as favorites to win Group H

Fernandosantos5 Portugal national team coach, Fernando Santos

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Portugal national team coach, Fernando Santos believes Uruguay have a chance of finishing Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as leaders.

The European and South American countries have been pitted in the same group as well as Ghana and South Korea.

Speaking to the media after the draw in Doha, Qatar, Portugal coach Fernando Santos said “It’s like the [saying of] the glass half full and half empty. If we looked at the previous World Cup [they eliminated Portugal], Uruguay would be the favourite. If we look at the world rankings, Portugal will also be the favourite.”

The coach added “Ghana and South Korea have done a very strong course. Paulo [Bento] has made a very strong course.”

Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will play its first match against Portugal before going on to play Uruguay and South Korea respectively.

The Black Stars of Ghana qualified to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after elliminating the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the playoffs.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
MoMo transactions decline by 10%-12% in 3 months - Economist
Gov’t’ll ban purchase of vehicles from abroad in near future – Baafi
CEO of collapsed Ghana International Airlines received US$220,000 as annual salary - Bright Simons alleges
My life was in danger – Suspected gunman identified as policeman speaks
Abena Korkor was jailed in the US for peddling drugs – A Plus alleges
2022 World Cup: Otto Addo eyes Clifford Aboagye as Kudus' back up - Report
Ghanaian mogul Sam Jonah’s Helios Towers acquires 723 tower sites in Malawi from Airtel Africa
NDC MPs orchestrated passage of E-Levy bill - Captain Smart
A sick NDC MP was brought to vote against E-Levy - Majority Leader
Why use my bald head in your ‘E-Levy debate’ – Okudzeto to Ato Forson
Related Articles: