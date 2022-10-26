2022 FIFA World Cup: Sannie Daara sides with GFA’s decision to withhold provisional squad of Black Stars from public

Black Stars

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara has indicated that the decision by the country’s football governing body not to release the provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is a good thing.

The head coach of the national team, Otto Addo last Friday furnished FIFA with a 55-man provisional squad as required by the world football governing body.



Although some national teams after submitting their squad released them to the public, the squad list of Ghana is yet to be released by the GFA.



Speaking to Joy Sports in an interview, Ibrahim Sannie Daara shared that the decision by the GFA is in the interest of the national team.



"World football has changed completely, and I agree with the point that sometimes you should trick your opponents a bit. As part of it, I will agree with the thought we should not make public our full squad to anybody until the World Cup when we are able to pull surprises,” the respected Ghanaian media personality explained.

Mr. Ibrahim Sannie Daara added, "If it is, we want to please fans as they want to know what the squad looks like, fans should also understand that the World Cup is the big deal.



The technical team of Ghana is currently working to settle on 26 players for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



At the tournament, the Black Stars of Ghana are pitted in Group H to face off with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.