2022 FIFA World Cup: Swindon Town celebrate Jojo Wollacott after remarkable display against Nigeria in playoff final

441D9528 EA84 45FC 9980 08A99F216D39.jpeg Jojo Wollacott

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

On Tuesday, Wollacott affirmed his status at Ghana’s first choice following his feat in the famous stalemate against Nigeria in Abuja.

An 11th minute long range drive from Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey was enough to secure Ghana's place at the 2022 Qatar World Cup as they beat the Super Eagles on away goals after a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their qualifying play-off.

Udinese defender William Troost-Ekong’s penalty was not enough to stop the Black Stars from recording a famous result at the backyard of their bitterest adversaries.

Wollacott made a series of point-blank saves to deny the Super Eagles.

It was one of the 25-year-old’s best games since making his debut for Ghana last year.

Swindon Town joined in the celebration of the adventure of their first-choice goalkeeper in the wake of the match.

Wollacott is widely expected to keep his position in the team when the West African giants make their fourth appearance at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

