2022 FIFA World Cup: The more difficult the group, the better – Uruguay's Fede Valverde

A line up of the Uruguayan team

Real Madrid midfielder, Fede Valverde says he is happy that Uruguay is in a tough group at the 2022 FIFA World Cup that includes the Ghana national team.

According to the in-form player, the more difficult the group the better for his national team.



“The more difficult the group, the better….We need to face a strong team,” Fede Valverde told DirectTV Sports in an interview.



The Real Madrid asset added, "As Uruguayans, we enjoy the challenge, and we have the weapon to be the hero if we believe.”

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Uruguay are in Group H with Ghana as well as Portugal and South Korea.



The South American national team will play the first match of the tournament against South Korea on November 24.



On the same day, Ghana will also lock horns with Portugal in what will be a tough contest for the Black Stars.