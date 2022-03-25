2022 FIFA World Cup playoff: Ghana v Nigeria first leg preview

Ghana vrs. Nigeria

CAF on Wednesday approved a request from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) that sought to have full the Stadium for the clash between the West African rivals.

Today, CAF officials successfully installed the VAR technology at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, finalising preparations for the do-or-die affair between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles tomorrow night.



Not just a rivalry involving football, Ghana and Nigeria have always been nemesis also in the field of a better run country, over music, and even over who prepares the best jollof rice.



For sure, the rivalry will not end tomorrow, but one thing that is certain is that it will be rekindled when the two national teams walk onto the pitch to fight for one of the 2022 FIFA World Cup slots allocated to CAF by world football governing body, FIFA.



Head-to-head:



Since 2006, Nigeria has never beaten Ghana in a football match with all games played going either in favour of the Black Stars or ending in a draw.



Certainly, that is the more reason why Ghana holds a better head-to-head ratio than Nigeria.

As we however focus on matches played in FIFA World Cup qualifications, the field is even.



Ghana has won two, Nigeria has won two, with the remaining four matches played all ending in draws.



While this and any other stats prior to the matchday would not matter, the same way the home crowd may not also matter with regards to the outcome of the game.



One thing is for certain though, the encounter would be nervy not only for the players that will be in action but also for fans, and even presidents of both countries.



Player to Watch:



Victor Osimhen – The masked SSC Napoli striker has been deadly in front of goal this season although he struggled to find his fight after recovering from a jaw injury that saw him missing the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

He comes into tomorrow’s fixture with four goals from his last two matches in the Italian Serie A, making him arguably the most in-form player amongst the squads assembled by the two national teams.



Should he be allowed room to operate in the Ghana area, Victor Osimhen should easily find the back of the net to spur on Nigeria’s charge to secure a positive result from the first leg.



Missing key players:



Maduka Okoye (Nigeria) – The goalkeeper was in post for the Super Eagles during the 2021 AFCON and in truth did fairly well.



He was expected to be in post for Nigeria as the first choice goalkeeper but has been ruled out due to an illness. He will be missed.



Andre Ayew (Ghana) – The Black Stars captain has contributed more goals to his national team than any other player in the last two years.

He finished the Qatari Stars League season with 15 goals, making him the Ghana player with the most goals this season.



Unfortunately, he will watch the Nigeria game from the stands due to suspension.



Match details:



The first leg meeting between Ghana and Nigeria comes off on Friday, March 25, 2022.



The clash is scheduled to be staged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



Kick-off is at 19:00GMT.













