2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ghana coach Otto Addo expects pressure to be on Nigeria in second leg

Otto Addo

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo is upbeat ahead of the trip to Nigeria for the reverse fixture of the playoff tie in the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking in a post-match interview after the Black Stars drew 0-0 against the Super Eagles in Kumasi last Friday, the Ghana coach said pressure is now on the opponent.



“The Nigerians saw that we can play as well. Even though the Afcon wasn’t good, I think we matched them up.



“They have high-quality players, but in all, it was equal. The pressure will be on them at home and no away goals can hurt a lot,” Coach Otto Addo shared.



Ghana trained on Saturday and will train again today before departing for Nigeria early Monday morning.

The reverse fixture between Nigeria and Ghana will be played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.







