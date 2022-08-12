2022 GHALCA Top 6: Great Olympics, Bechem United clash in opener on Aug 17

Accra Great Olympics FC

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has launched the Top Six tournament which is scheduled to start on August 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Six teams in the Ghana Premier League will be battling it out for the ultimate prize in this preseason tournament.



The teams to be participating in the tournament are Medeama SC, Bechem United, Karela United, Accra Great Olympics, Accra Hearts of Oak, and Berekum Chelsea.



Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko have withdrawn from the tournament due to their scheduled preseason tour in Turkey.



Berekum Chelsea, who finished seventh on the league table last season have replaced Asante Kotoko in the tournament.

Great Olympics will host Bechem United in the opening game of the tournament at 4 pm.



The winner of the competition will receive a cash prize of GHC 40,000 whiles the 1st and 2nd Runner up receive GHC 30,000 and GHC 20,000 respectively.



Below are the fixtures for the tournament.



