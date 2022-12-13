2022 GT Bank Accra Open Polo tournament to start on December 12

The 2022 Accra Open Polo tournament starts from 12th -18th December

Source: Accra Polo Club

The Accra Polo Club presents the much anticipated 2022 Accra Open tournament from the 12th -18th December.

This year’s event promises a festival of thrilling world-class polo with an electrifying atmosphere throughout the tournament.



Patrons are guaranteed a super exciting experience of fun and great company.



There will be grueling fixtures of qualifying matches from the 12th-14th with the qualifying teams to the finals locking horns at 4 pm sharp on Saturday 17th for the coveted Accra Open trophy.



As a curtain raiser to the final match, the riding school will have a gymkhana exhibition with students of the riding program at 2 pm.



On Sunday 18th December, the crème de la crème, the finest players selected across the participating teams will play an exhibition match to showcase the very best of what makes polo the gentlemen’ sport.

Live games will be on the Accra Polo Club Instagram page, Polocam and Polo Africa website beaming to millions around the world.



The 2022 Accra Open Polo tournament is a never to be missed event. You may catch it online through the streaming portals or better still, be live at the Accra Polo Club especially over the weekend of the 17th&18th December to experience all the magical moments.



In the words of the President of the Accra Polo Club, Mr. Rasheed Ibrahim,” In the face of current challenges and difficulties, we mirror the passion, drive, brotherhood, and undying spirit of polo to conquer and rise again”.



The 2022 Accra Open Polo tournament is proudly sponsored by GT Bank.