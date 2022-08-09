0
Menu
Sports

2022 Ga Mantse Cup match rescheduled to August 28

Screenshot 2022 08 08 170248.png File photo from a Hearts vs. Olympics game

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics' Ga Mantse Cup match, which was scheduled to take place today, August 7, 2022, has been postponed to August 28, 2022,

The match is played between the two top clubs in the capital, Accra.

The Ga Mantse Cup is organized as part of the activities leading up to the forthcoming Homowo festival celebration, however, it is mainly aimed to celebrate King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

Speaking to the media Primeval Consult official  Mr. William Ezah said: "We received a letter from Hearts of Oak stating that the team is not ready to honor the game on Sunday because their team isn't ready and they just started preseason.

"They want the game to be played on August 28. We are yet to meet the stakeholders to see the way forward," he added.

The game is expected to be staged at the Accra Sports Stadium at 16:00GMT.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
Related Articles: